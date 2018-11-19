Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Position Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,571,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,538,000 after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,346,000 after acquiring an additional 149,713 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 469,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,403,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,226,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after acquiring an additional 110,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 130,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $268,589.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,473.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock worth $2,251,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $158.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

