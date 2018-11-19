Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Boulegeris Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 39,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.59.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $109.99 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $97.57 and a 12-month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

