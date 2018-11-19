WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $498,000 Position in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 57.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $85.30 on Monday. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

