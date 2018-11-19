WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in 51job, Inc. (JOBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in 51job by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in 51job by 32.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in 51job by 422.3% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 333,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 40.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 26.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 156,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JOBS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of 51job from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $66.80 on Monday. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.21.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. 51job had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

