WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 67,496 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 93.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,496 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 13.0% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Loop Capital set a $98.00 price target on Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingevity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $99.04 on Monday. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 47.45% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

