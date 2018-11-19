Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,520.13 ($46.00).

Several research firms have recently commented on WIZZ. Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,337 ($56.67) to GBX 4,363 ($57.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 3,775 ($49.33) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Barry Eccleston purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,927 ($38.25) per share, with a total value of £73,175 ($95,616.10).

LON:WIZZ traded down GBX 157 ($2.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,877 ($37.59). 281,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 ($20.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,825 ($49.98).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

