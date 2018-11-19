Woori Bank (WF) Given $61.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $61.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Bank an industry rank of 106 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Woori Bank by 1,661.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Woori Bank by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 174,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Woori Bank by 4,799.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Woori Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Woori Bank by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WF traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 11,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,283. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Woori Bank has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Woori Bank

Woori Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Cards, and Other Operations. The Consumer Banking segment consists of lending to and taking deposits from its retail customers.

