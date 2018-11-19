World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 214.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $986,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cannonball Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $4,811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,709,661.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Speed sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $352,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,471.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWE opened at $65.50 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $97.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-wwe-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.