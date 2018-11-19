World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “WWE’s focus on increasing original content, subscriber growth, rise in TV rights fees and monetization of video content across digital and direct-to-consumer platforms bode well. These led the stock to outpace the industry in the past six months. Although revenue fell short of the consensus mark in third-quarter 2018, earnings surpassed the same after missing in the preceding quarter. Notably, both the top and bottom lines improved year over year. Management envisions significant revenue growth in the final quarter with adjusted OIBDA in the band of $45-$55 million. However, we believe that fall in ticket sales during live events, lower number of live events, rising costs at WWE Network and stiff competition from other entertainment platforms may hurt profitability. Also, the company's media segment remains vulnerable to rising capital expenditures, content cost and operating expense.”

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey R. Speed sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $352,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,471.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,566,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,170. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

