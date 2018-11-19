XCel Brands Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (XELB)

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for XCel Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kawamoto expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for XCel Brands’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $2.25 on Monday. XCel Brands has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

