XPO Logistics (XPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.59

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.59 and last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 116078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 226,692 shares during the last quarter. Saya Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,095,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,380,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

