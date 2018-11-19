Yeti (YETI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yeti in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $17.02 on Monday. Yeti has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $17.45.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,809,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $19,663,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Yeti Company Profile

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc

