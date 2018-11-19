Yeti (YETI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

YETI opened at $17.02 on Monday. Yeti has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $19,663,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,809,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

