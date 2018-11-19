York Water Co (YORW) Given $35.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned York Water an industry rank of 108 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on YORW. BidaskClub downgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of York Water in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of York Water by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of York Water by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of York Water by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YORW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. 22,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,709. York Water has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $421.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. York Water had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1 EPS for the current year.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

