YouLive Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $163,864.00 (UC)

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One YouLive Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX. YouLive Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $163,864.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YouLive Coin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YouLive Coin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00056434 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001134 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000252 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About YouLive Coin

YouLive Coin is a token. YouLive Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YouLive Coin’s official message board is www.youlive.io/announcement. YouLive Coin’s official website is www.youlive.io. YouLive Coin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialYouLive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YouLive Coin

YouLive Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YouLive Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YouLive Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YouLive Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YouLive Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.