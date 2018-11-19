Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,810 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Yum China worth $30,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 895.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other Yum China news, insider Ted Lee sold 3,795 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $137,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 8,391 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $312,564.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,980.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,120 shares of company stock valued at $930,188 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

