Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.18 Million

Analysts expect that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will announce sales of $41.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brightcove’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $41.42 million. Brightcove reported sales of $40.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year sales of $165.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.97 million to $165.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brightcove.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Besemer sold 14,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208,760 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,775,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 369,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,295. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $261.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.14.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.