Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $105,846.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,907 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,947.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,192 shares of company stock worth $783,478. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 87.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 68.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 42.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,303. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $300.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

