Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.55. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $394,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider W Randall Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,269. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 131.06%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

