Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 131,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

