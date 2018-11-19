Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to post $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year sales of $10.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,497. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $55.52 and a 52-week high of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $168,181.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $499,512. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

