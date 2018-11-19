Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (SYK) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Stryker reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.86.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.72. The stock had a trading volume of 942,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,805. Stryker has a twelve month low of $146.80 and a twelve month high of $179.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

