Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.06. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stephens set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,324. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $97.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $2,263,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,626 shares of company stock valued at $22,232,974 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $118,735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,339,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,619,000 after buying an additional 987,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 211.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,244,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,190,000 after buying an additional 844,609 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,473,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,171,000 after buying an additional 488,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8,360.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 478,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,635,000 after buying an additional 473,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

