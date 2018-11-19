Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Corp (CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce sales of $55.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $52.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $210.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.80 million to $210.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.24 million, with estimates ranging from $227.30 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

CLAR stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $348.35 million, a P/E ratio of 97.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clarus by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

