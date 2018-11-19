Zacks: Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Bay Commercial Bank (NYSE:BCML) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $29.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bay Commercial Bank an industry rank of 68 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bay Commercial Bank alerts:

NYSE:BCML traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 2,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,575. Bay Commercial Bank has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

Bay Commercial Bank (NYSE:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

About Bay Commercial Bank

BayCom Corp. operates as a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank. It offers loans, credit, deposit products and services, business cash management, business and personal services, 1031 Exchange, and escrow services through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on November 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bay Commercial Bank (BCML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Commercial Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Commercial Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.