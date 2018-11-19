Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year sales of $6.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 12,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $934,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,124. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

