Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.46. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

GTLS traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $64.06. The stock had a trading volume of 185,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,116. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $216,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $247,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

