Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FENC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FENC traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $6.71. 29,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,483. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of -0.46.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

