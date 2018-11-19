Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pulmatrix Inc (PULM) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pulmatrix.

PULM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 8,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,858. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,974 shares during the period. Pulmatrix makes up about 0.9% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned approximately 7.66% of Pulmatrix worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

