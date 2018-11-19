Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.71). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBBP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Strongbridge Biopharma to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Strongbridge Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 78,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 363,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 120,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

