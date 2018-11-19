Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) to post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immune Design’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.33). Immune Design also reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Immune Design will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immune Design.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 2,409.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMDZ. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Immune Design and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immune Design from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immune Design in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immune Design by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Immune Design by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 254,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immune Design by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 204,171 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immune Design during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immune Design during the 2nd quarter worth $2,024,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMDZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.54. Immune Design has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Immune Design Company Profile

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

