Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,943,000 after purchasing an additional 457,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,666,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,087,000 after acquiring an additional 524,371 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,797,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,410,000 after acquiring an additional 227,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,093,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

