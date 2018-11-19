Zacks: Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Exantas Capital’s rating score has improved by 12.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exantas Capital an industry rank of 58 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XAN. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Exantas Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exantas Capital in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exantas Capital in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

XAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.84. 202,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,068. The firm has a market cap of $343.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.73. Exantas Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 90.57, a quick ratio of 90.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 0.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

