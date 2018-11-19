Zacks Investment Research Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Hold

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “C.H. Robinson performed impressively in the third quarter of 2018, surpassing both earnings and revenue estimates. Moreover, both the measures improved significantly year over year. In fact, this was the company's fourth straight quarter of net revenue growth. Improvement in operating ratio in the quarter is also a positive. The company's growth-by-acquisition poilicy is impressive as well. We are also impressed by C.H. Robinson's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Owing to these tailwinds, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year's time. However, high costs and capital expenditures undertaken by the company are limiting bottom-line growth. The company's high debt levels are concerning. Additionally, increased operating expenses are also worrisome.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRW. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.49. 26,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,320. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $153,672.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,192.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,359,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,154,000 after acquiring an additional 607,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,109,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,356,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,583,000 after acquiring an additional 332,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

