Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) to Hold

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGY. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

In other news, VP Christopher G. Stavros acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $249,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 252,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,619.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $15,707,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $7,505,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

