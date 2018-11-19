Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.27.

NYSE SHLX opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 80.40% and a negative return on equity of 215.59%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $4,920,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

