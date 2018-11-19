Zacks Investment Research Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Expansion into new markets, focus on strengthening the card business, rising rate environment, increasing loan demand and strong balance sheet will benefit the bank’s financials. Also, lower tax rates and easing of stringent regulations are expected to offer some support. However, dismal mortgage banking performance (as originations continue to decline) remains a major near-term concern. This is expected to hamper non-interest income growth to some extent.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a $111.53 rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $109.99 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $97.57 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $377.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,209,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,576,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,582,000 after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,010,000 after purchasing an additional 481,210 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

