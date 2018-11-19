Zacks Investment Research Lowers Overstock.com (OSTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Overstock.com, Inc. is an online closeout retailer offering discount, brand-name merchandise for sale over the Internet. Their merchandise offerings include bed-and-bath goods, kitchenware, watches, jewelry, electronics, sporting goods and designer accessories. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. GARP Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $552.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.86. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $440.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.13 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.90%. Overstock.com’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $39,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $145,775.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Byrne sold 774,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $20,000,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 923,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,822,791 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Overstock.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Overstock.com by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products.

