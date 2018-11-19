Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sonos (SONO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sonos has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

