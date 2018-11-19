Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Extended Stay America (STAY)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Extended Stay America have declined in the past year, we are encouraged by its impressive earnings surprise history. In third-quarter 2018, the company’s earnings not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also increased on a year-over-year basis. Further, ReVPAR growth, which boosted its third-quarter performance, is likely to continue in the rest of the year. Additionally, Extended Stay America is refocusing on core customers in spite of focusing on fleeting customer. Its initiatives toward controlling cost and decreasing capital requirement for fresh hotel builds are also encouraging. Extended Stay America is banking on increasing unit growth as well. However, the company’s lack of exposure in international markets might limit its revenue growth potential.”

STAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.56.

STAY stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

