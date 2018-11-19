Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Trinity Industries (TRN)

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Trinity Industries have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, the company's move to spinoff of its infrastructure-related businesses, Arcosa, completed on Nov 1, 2018, is a positive. The divesture has enabled Trinity to focus on its core area of strength. Additionally, we are impressed by growth of the company’s rail lease fleet. Trinity’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are also encouraging. However, we are concerned about the company's lackluster performance in the third quarter of 2018. In the quarter, the company reported lower-than-expected revenues and earnings per share. Moreover, both metrics declined year over year. Below-par performances at its Energy Equipment and Railcar Leasing and Management Services units hurt results. Moreover, lease rates, although increasing, are still lower than the expiring leases.”

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

NYSE TRN opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.