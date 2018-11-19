Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Zillow Group (ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Zillow Group provides real estate and home-related brands on the Web and mobile. Strong improvement of the company’s Premier Agent Business is a key positive. New construction marketplaces and Rentals also aided growth. Zillow is striving to increase its audience size and improving consumer engagement via advertising and other related marketing initiatives. The company’s application that allows agents to create 3-D home tours, aiding buyers narrow down their searches before a personal visit, is another positive. Zillow is working toward growth of emerging marketplaces. With the combination of machine learning and personalization, the company anticipates to align consumer interest with the listed properties. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, stiff competition, increasing mortgage interest rates and higher advertising spend are major headwinds.”

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $52.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $28.89 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,977,000 after purchasing an additional 142,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zillow Group by 982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,764,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,885 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Zillow Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,055,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,088,000 after purchasing an additional 289,824 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Zillow Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 597,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 239,989 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 437,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,459 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

