Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (FANUY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

FANUY opened at $16.52 on Thursday. FANUC Ltd JAPAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

