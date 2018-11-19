Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Covey (FC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a PE ratio of -43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

