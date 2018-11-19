Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) to Hold

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $511,850. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 126.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 94.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 66.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

