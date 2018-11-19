Zacks Investment Research Upgrades resTORbio (TORC) to “Buy”

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of resTORbio in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. resTORbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC opened at $13.15 on Friday. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $368.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in resTORbio by 95.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,154,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,944 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in resTORbio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 983,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 93,402 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in resTORbio by 46.1% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 480,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in resTORbio by 46.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 149,950 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in resTORbio by 49.2% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 134,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

