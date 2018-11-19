Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verisign by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Verisign by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 947,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Verisign by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $155.75 on Monday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $176.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 41.82%. The company had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/zeke-capital-advisors-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-verisign-inc-vrsn.html.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.