Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 711,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

