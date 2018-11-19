Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,936,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 26.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 140.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 196,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,707,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Barr purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $937,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,522.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 target price on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

