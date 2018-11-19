Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avnet (AVT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Avnet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Avnet by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avnet stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/zeke-capital-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-avnet-avt.html.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.